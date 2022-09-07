Annual watchdog report shows Connecticut workers lag in post-pandemic recovery

Connecticut Voices for Children released its annual State of Working Connecticut report on Wednesday.

The report provides a detailed overview of Connecticut's job recovery status following the pandemic, along with findings on wage gaps and wage inequalities found throughout the state.

“The state's precarious position as it relates to employment and wage equity is something we should be paying close attention to,” said Connecticut Voices for Children Executive Director Emily Byrne. “And tracking with regularity.”

The report begins by noting how Connecticut is lagging behind in job recovery since the pandemic compared to the rest of the U.S. Connecticut is expected to fully recover by June 2023, a year later than the rest of the country.

This slow recovery is due in part to the lack of local and state government jobs, alongside the state's diminished labor force participation rate and increased unemployment rate. These factors may slow the growth of Connecticut’s tax base, but the wage gap between lower and middle-class workers against high-class workers has begun to shrink.

“The recent greater real wage growth for low/middle wage workers in Connecticut is essential for reducing the state's high level of wage inequality,” said Research and Policy Director Patrick O’Brien. “And in turn, income and wealth inequality.”

Due to the shrinking wage gap, the standard of living for minimum wage workers is expected to increase.

The report had a list of recommendations to address Connecticut's employment issue, wage growth and wage inequality.

These recommendations included:

