Connecticut announces settlement with Frontier to better internet quality

Connecticut State Attorney General William Tong announced the settlement with Frontier Communications on Wednesday, Aug. 31 to resolve complaints on the provider’s internet quality and customer service.

“So many things depend on the internet and this is vital public service,” Tong said, “and it is really important that we’re pulling 40,000 households into the present and into the future.”

This over $60 million worth settlement is in response to 1,400 complaints his office received regarding Frontier. The state investigation sought to determine if Frontier “deceived or misled consumers in the marketing and sales of internet services."

The settlement aims to not only resolve poor DSL internet quality provided by Frontier but to grant 40,000 customers access to high-speed fiber optic internet in economically distressed communities. In addition, Frontier will have to make a $42.5 million investment to upgrade their infrastructure over 3.5 years.

Under the agreement, the internet service provider must update their customer service system including positioning a person directly linked with the state attorney general to address future issues. Frontier must disclose advertising and hidden fees, including a $6.99 monthly internet fee. About $1 million will also be paid to Connecticut, and $200,000 will be provided to provide refunds to customers who filed complaints.

If Frontier doesn’t comply with this settlement, Tong said Connecticut will go to court to seek upwards of $6 million in penalties.