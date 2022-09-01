Criminal investigation underway into Connecticut troopers' fake ticket scheme

Connecticut’s top prosecutor has opened a criminal investigation into a report that four state police officers wrote hundreds of phony traffic tickets to improve their productivity.

A Hearst Connecticut Media investigation uncovered the scheme last weekend. According to the report, state police records show that four troopers in southeastern Connecticut collectively wrote more than 600 fake tickets during 2018, alone. It was part of a plan to bolster their productivity and curry favor with supervisors.

State police learned of the activity in 2018, about two years after it began.

Police officials handled the incident internally and disciplined the troopers, but did not report the matter to the public. Hearst obtained the records through freedom of information requests.

Connecticut Chief State’s Attorney Patrick Griffin announced on Wednesday that his office will work with the state police Major Crimes Unit to fully investigate the allegations and determine if criminal activity occurred.