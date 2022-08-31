Second recount for Bridgeport's 127th House District primary will again be challenged

Jack Hennessy said he will challenge the results of the recount for the state's 127th House District against Bridgeport City Councilman Marcus Brown.

Brown was declared the winner of the state House District Democratic primary by a 573-to-571 tally after a second recount of the votes.

Hennessy’s lawyer William Bloss argued that the results of the election were not close and had what he called “substantial irregularities.”

The first recount took place after the initial vote showed Brown held a five-vote lead over Hennessy.

Hennessy was then named the winner by one vote after the recount.

Brown then filed an appeal claiming that city election officials improperly lost possession of numerous absentee ballots. That led to a second recount which found Brown to be the winner.