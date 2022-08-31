© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Second recount for Bridgeport's 127th House District primary will again be challenged

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published August 31, 2022 at 9:52 PM EDT
wedderburn_bridgeport_fairfield_county_courthouse.jpg
Danielle Wedderburn
/

Jack Hennessy said he will challenge the results of the recount for the state's 127th House District against Bridgeport City Councilman Marcus Brown.

Brown was declared the winner of the state House District Democratic primary by a 573-to-571 tally after a second recount of the votes.

Hennessy’s lawyer William Bloss argued that the results of the election were not close and had what he called “substantial irregularities.”

The first recount took place after the initial vote showed Brown held a five-vote lead over Hennessy.

Hennessy was then named the winner by one vote after the recount.

Brown then filed an appeal claiming that city election officials improperly lost possession of numerous absentee ballots. That led to a second recount which found Brown to be the winner.

Tags

Connecticut News Michael LyleConnecticutBridgeportConnecticut HouseVotingAbsentee VotingConnecticut primaries
Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and was brought on full time to cover Connecticut news. He is an anchor/reporter at New England Public Media, a journalist with the National Press Club, and a weekend/fill-in news anchor at WTIC News/Talk 1080.
See stories by Michael Lyle Jr.