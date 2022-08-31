© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut starts accepting applications for low-income winter heating assistance

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published August 31, 2022 at 10:06 PM EDT
The Nest Learning Thermostat. The four-year-old company is now owned by Google.
Nest
The Nest Learning Thermostat is owned by Google.

Low-income households in Connecticut in need of heating assistance this winter can apply for state help starting Sept. 1. The state has set aside $79 million for the program.

“If it's more or less, like it has been in the last couple of years, we are in pretty good shape. If it's a severe cold winter, we are ready and we know how to get additional resources," said Governor Ned Lamont.

State officials anticipate about 96,000 households in Connecticut might be in need of heating assistance this winter. That’s about 4,000 more than last year.

“Now is the time. Find out if you are eligible to receive this benefit. Don’t wait until later in the season,” said Department of Social Services Commissioner Diedre Gifford, encouraging residents to apply early.

The benefits are available for households with 60% of the state’s median income or less. That’s about $76,400 for a family of four. The payments are around $400 and go directly to the utility company or fuel supplier.

Applications are available online.

Connecticut News winterLIHEAP -- Low Income Home Energy Assistance ProgramConn. Department of Social ServicesHeating Billshome heatingheating oil
