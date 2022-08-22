Blumenthal pushes for more federal funding to fight monkeypox in Connecticut

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) wants the federal government to act quickly in providing the funding needed for resources that include more monkeypox vaccinations and testing with a recent spike in cases.

Connecticut has 73 reported cases, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Vaccine prevention is all the more urgent now with young people coming back to school, flooding campuses and creating a potential spread situation that puts everyone at risk,” Blumenthal said.

Dr. Marwan Haddad, medical director at the Community Health Center in Middletown, said now is the time for eligible residents to get tested and take precautions, as cases are likely to rise.

“We still have the vaccine right now,” Haddad said. “If you are particularly a gay, bisexual, man who has sex with men, please come and get the vaccine.”

Haddad also said monkeypox is not as contagious as COVID-19. It’s spread through intimate contact with bodily fluids and skin-to-skin.

Anyone who may be infected or have come in contact with someone who has the virus can schedule an appointment to get vaccinated by calling 211.