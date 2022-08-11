Lamont expects Inflation Reduction Act would reduce health care costs in Connecticut

The Inflation Reduction Act, which is expected to pass in the U.S. House on Friday, would reduce health care costs for Connecticut residents, according to state officials.

Deidre Gifford, the commissioner of the state Department of Social Services Commissioner, said the IRA would also extend a free health care coverage program for tens of thousands of residents for another three years.

“The IRA will lower medication costs for people on Medicare and save the Medicaid program overall dollars on prescription drugs,” she said. “It will help almost everyone on our health insurance exchange with enhanced premium subsidies that will provide an additional $10 million per year for our covered Connecticut program.”

That’s a big deal, said Governor Ned Lamont. “That means that families earning $50,000 or less will have no out of pocket cost if you sign up for Covered Connecticut right now. That means no premiums, no copays and no deductibles,” he said.

The Covered Connecticut Program was launched in July 2021. It provides free health and dental coverage to about 24,000 eligible residents enrolled in Access Health CT, the state’s health insurance exchange.

Some of the 104,000 enrollees on the exchange pay premiums that are as low as $10 per month.