Connecticut launches reproductive rights website and hotline

In response to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, Connecticut launched a website and hotline to help people seeking abortions know their reproductive rights in the state on Friday.

The move is Connecticut's effort to uphold state laws that codify Roe and give a person the right to choose whether to have a child, said Democratic Governor Ned Lamont.

“And when they do, we are there to make sure that it's the healthiest baby and gets the very best start in life. And that’s what 1-866-CT-CHOICE is all about. Take advantage of your options and we are going to give you the hard real information you need to make the right choice,” Lamont said.

Information on clinics that offer abortion services in Connecticut would be available for residents and people from out-of-state. Earlier this year, Lamont signed into law a first-in-the-nation bill that will provide some key safeguards for out-of-state patients seeking abortion care in Connecticut and for the providers who help them.

The law also expands abortion access in Connecticut by expanding the type of practitioners eligible to perform certain abortion-related care.

“You’ll find information about transportation. You’ll find information about how to pay for an abortion, and what insurance coverage you can expect,” said Diedre Gifford, the state’s social services commissioner.

The hotline is 1-866-282-4642, or you can visit the website.