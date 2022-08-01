40,000 Connecticut residents could be eligible for no-cost health insurance
Connecticut’s health insurance marketplace is hosting in-person health fairs across the state from now until September.
Caroline Lee-Rewet, marketing director with Access Health CT, said the state-backed healthcare program is based on household income levels and whether they meet certain national poverty standards.
Eligibility criteria for the “Cover CT Program” can be found online — for example, a family of four could make up to $46,375.
“You can always connect with us, in-person, over the phone or online,” Lee-Rewet said, “and a lot of our upcoming events, too, to make sure you understand that income requirement.”
Adult residents — between 18 and 65 years old — can enroll at any time throughout the year for this program, which covers not only their monthly premium but all their out-of-pocket expenses, like copays, deductibles, and prescription drug costs.
“So, it truly is a program for those that are eligible to have no-cost health insurance,” she said.
Over 11,000 Connecticut residents have already signed up for the state’s health insurance. Lee-Rewet said they want to attract to the fairs around the state 40,000 residents who could be eligible.
- Hartford: Wednesday, August 3 at Advancing CT Together (ACT), located at 110 Bartholomew Avenue, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Bridgeport: Wednesday, August 10 at Greater Bridgeport Area Prevention Program (GPAPP), Inc., located at 1470 Barnum Avenue, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- New Haven: Wednesday, August 17 at Evergreen Family Oriented Tree, Inc., located at 43 Norton Street, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Register here
- Waterbury: Wednesday, September 7 at New Opportunities, Inc., located at 232 North Elm Street, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Torrington: Wednesday, September 14 at New Opportunities, Inc., located at 59 Field Street, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.