40,000 Connecticut residents could be eligible for no-cost health insurance

Connecticut’s health insurance marketplace is hosting in-person health fairs across the state from now until September.

Caroline Lee-Rewet, marketing director with Access Health CT, said the state-backed healthcare program is based on household income levels and whether they meet certain national poverty standards.

Eligibility criteria for the “Cover CT Program” can be found online — for example, a family of four could make up to $46,375.

“You can always connect with us, in-person, over the phone or online,” Lee-Rewet said, “and a lot of our upcoming events, too, to make sure you understand that income requirement.”

Adult residents — between 18 and 65 years old — can enroll at any time throughout the year for this program, which covers not only their monthly premium but all their out-of-pocket expenses, like copays, deductibles, and prescription drug costs.

“So, it truly is a program for those that are eligible to have no-cost health insurance,” she said.

Over 11,000 Connecticut residents have already signed up for the state’s health insurance. Lee-Rewet said they want to attract to the fairs around the state 40,000 residents who could be eligible.

