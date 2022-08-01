© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

40,000 Connecticut residents could be eligible for no-cost health insurance

WSHU | By Brian Scott-Smith
Published August 1, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT
6793824321_398d881757_c.jpg
401kcalculator.org
/
Flickr

Connecticut’s health insurance marketplace is hosting in-person health fairs across the state from now until September.

Caroline Lee-Rewet, marketing director with Access Health CT, said the state-backed healthcare program is based on household income levels and whether they meet certain national poverty standards.

Eligibility criteria for the “Cover CT Program” can be found online — for example, a family of four could make up to $46,375.

“You can always connect with us, in-person, over the phone or online,” Lee-Rewet said, “and a lot of our upcoming events, too, to make sure you understand that income requirement.”

Adult residents — between 18 and 65 years old — can enroll at any time throughout the year for this program, which covers not only their monthly premium but all their out-of-pocket expenses, like copays, deductibles, and prescription drug costs.

“So, it truly is a program for those that are eligible to have no-cost health insurance,” she said.

Over 11,000 Connecticut residents have already signed up for the state’s health insurance. Lee-Rewet said they want to attract to the fairs around the state 40,000 residents who could be eligible.

  • Hartford: Wednesday, August 3 at Advancing CT Together (ACT), located at 110 Bartholomew Avenue, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. 
  • Bridgeport: Wednesday, August 10 at Greater Bridgeport Area Prevention Program (GPAPP), Inc., located at 1470 Barnum Avenue, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. 
  • New Haven: Wednesday, August 17 at Evergreen Family Oriented Tree, Inc., located at 43 Norton Street, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Register here
  • Waterbury: Wednesday, September 7 at New Opportunities, Inc., located at 232 North Elm Street, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. 
  • Torrington: Wednesday, September 14 at New Opportunities, Inc., located at 59 Field Street, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. 

Connecticut News ConnecticutHealth & Wellnesshealth carelow income housingBrian Scott-Smithhealth insurance
Brian Scott-Smith
An award-winning freelance reporter/host for WSHU, Brian lives in southeastern Connecticut and covers stories for WSHU across the Eastern side of the state.
See stories by Brian Scott-Smith