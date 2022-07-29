To help increase diversity, Fairfield schools propose redistricting plan for 2024

Fairfield Interim Superintendent Stephen Tracy presented a five-part plan on Tuesday that includes enhancements to education for all students in the district and an increase in diversity.

Tracy said the McKinley Elementary School was classified as racially imbalanced in April 2007 and has made little progress since then.

Under state law, a school is labeled as racially imbalanced when the proportion of minority students for any school exceeds 25% more than the comparable proportion for the school district.

School data showed that McKinley’s minority population was 56.6% last year. That was higher than the district’s overall minority population of 26.4%.

The plan calls for the district’s future superintendent to present the proposal to the Board of Education in May of next year.

The board would then vote on the plan later that fall with the process to take effect prior to the school year in August 2024.