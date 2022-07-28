© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

Monkeypox cases double in Connecticut. State will ramp up vaccine distribution efforts

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published July 28, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT
Lamont - Monkeypox.jpg
Michael Lyle, Jr.
/
WSHU
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont discusses the state's efforts to get more vaccination doses distributed to residents who may have been infected with monkeypox Thursday in Hartford.

There are now 28 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Connecticut, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That double the number from last week.

State Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani said the state had distributed close to 640 out of 1,800 doses of the monkeypox vaccine since the beginning of July.

Juthani also said the state requested an additional 1,100 doses two weeks ago and a shipment is on the way.

“We have spent this past week being able to firm up our partnerships with 15 sites across the state,” Juthani said. “They are going to be serving as primary vaccination sites for people that might be at high risk of exposure.”

The state will begin administering vaccination doses on Monday, August 1.

Monkeypox is spread through skin-to-skin contact with an open lesion or body fluids. The symptoms are flu-like with a skin rash and blisters.

Governor Ned Lamont is encouraging those who may be infected or have come in contact with someone who has the virus to call 2-1-1 and schedule to get vaccinated right away.

“Those who are most at risk, we have the vaccine available to take care of you,” Lamont said.

