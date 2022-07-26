A former West Haven mayoral candidate intends to appeal his 2021 election lawsuit

A former West Haven mayoral candidate said he intends to appeal a Connecticut Superior Court decision over an election lawsuit.

Republican Barry Lee Cohen filed a lawsuit challenging the results of the 2021 municipal election after losing to incumbent Democrat Nancy Rossi by just 32 votes. He claims there were issues to how absentee ballots were collected and counted after a recanvas.

A state Superior Court judge found “substantial violations of election statutes”, but said the margin by which Rossi won was not large enough to raise doubts over the outcome.

A move by Cohen to reargue the case was rejected in the Connecticut Supreme Court on Thursday.

Cohen now plans to appeal the Superior Court decision, claiming essential testimony was overlooked, and there were inconsistencies in the treatment of absentee ballots.