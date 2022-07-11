Lamont announces new express Metro-North trains for Connecticut

Six new weekday express trains on the New Haven line, and seven new weekday trains on the Waterbury Branch line began service on Monday.

Governor Ned Lamont made the announcement at a press conference along with state Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe Giulietti, MTA Metro-North President/Long Island Rail Road Interim President Catherine Rinaldi and Connecticut Commuter Rail Council Chairman Jim Gildea.

“As more people return to rail service, they want faster trains, more options, and increased services,” Lamont said. “These express trains provide the fastest trips in a decade between New Haven and Grand Central."

Lamont also said its a nearly 50% increase in service on the Waterbury line, improving and expanding rail service throughout the Naugatuck Valley.”

On weekday mornings, three rush hour trains will depart from New Haven with stops in Bridgeport, Stamford, and Grand Central Terminal. They depart New Haven at 5:09 a.m., 5:41 a.m., and 7:52 a.m.

On weekday evenings, three express trains will depart from Grand Central Terminal with stops in Stamford, Bridgeport, and New Haven. They depart Grand Central Terminal at 4:16 p.m., 4:49 p.m., and 6:26 p.m.

The express trains can travel between New Haven and Grand Central as fast as one hour and 39 minutes.

Four new southbound trains and three new northbound trains will run on weekdays on the Waterbury line. Service will begin earlier in both directions, and off-peak times have been added as well.

More information can be found at CTrail.com.