Connecticut News

An LGBTQ private school could be coming to New Haven soon

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published July 11, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT
lgbt_SatyaPremfromPixabay_191121.jpg
SatyaPrem
/
Pixabay

An effort to create a private school in Connecticut for LGBTQ students has gained more traction. It would be the fourth of its kind in the country.

PROUD Academy, which stands for Proudly Respecting Our Unique Differences, was originally pitched as a state-supported charter school.

After incorporating about a year ago, the plan is now to be supported by donors. PROUD Academy Inc. has applied for nonprofit status.

Founder Patty Nicolari, a former principal and educator in Ansonia, said it's her hope that the majority of students will have their tuition covered.

Board members say the goal is to provide a safe space for youth who don’t feel accepted at home or at school.

They hope to open in September 2023 with about 120 students at a location most-likely in New Haven.

