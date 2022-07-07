New Haven appoints a new police chief

Karl Jacobson was sworn in as New Haven's new police chief after getting unanimous approval from the city’s Board of Alders.

Jacobson has been with the New Haven Police Department for 15 years, and an assistant chief for three years. Before that, he was a police officer in East Providence, Rhode Island.

Jacobson told Hearst Connecticut Media that his first order of business is to resolve issues that led to a man’s serious injury in a police transport van last month.

The city’s previous acting chief, Renee Dominguez, retired in May. An administrative officer served as acting chief after she left. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker nominated her to take over the position full-time last year, but she was rejected by the city’s Board of Alders.