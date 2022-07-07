© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

New Haven appoints a new police chief

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published July 7, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT
assistant-chief-karl-jacobson___23125757209.jpg
City of New Haven
Karl Jacobson, an assistant chief at the New Haven Police Department, was sworn in as the city's new police chief.

Karl Jacobson was sworn in as New Haven's new police chief after getting unanimous approval from the city’s Board of Alders.

Jacobson has been with the New Haven Police Department for 15 years, and an assistant chief for three years. Before that, he was a police officer in East Providence, Rhode Island.

Jacobson told Hearst Connecticut Media that his first order of business is to resolve issues that led to a man’s serious injury in a police transport van last month.

The city’s previous acting chief, Renee Dominguez, retired in May. An administrative officer served as acting chief after she left. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker nominated her to take over the position full-time last year, but she was rejected by the city’s Board of Alders.

Tags

Connecticut News Davis DunavinKarl JacobsonConnecticutNew HavenNew Haven Police ChiefNew Haven Police Department
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin