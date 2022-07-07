Connecticut man charged with mailing more than 100 threatening letters

A Connecticut man was arrested Wednesday, charged with mailing more than 100 threatening letters to journalists, judges, public officials and other individuals in Connecticut and elsewhere.

Federal authorities said the 43-year-old from Hamden has been previously prosecuted, convicted and sentenced for mailing similar threatening letters three prior times. He completed his most recent term of "federal supervision" in August 2021.

Several of the letters, mailed through the postal system, said: "If you don't obey what this letter says, along with others including people in Washington DC and everywhere and you. You all will be killed!!"

A message was left seeking comment with a public defender who previously represented the man, who appeared before a federal magistrate judge and was released on a $100,000 bond.