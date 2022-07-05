Park City Music Hall in Bridgeport is seeking to expand and offer more services

Plans are in the works to expand the Park City Music Hall, a popular music and entertainment venue in Bridgeport.

The venue opened last fall to fanfare among concertgoers after owners Rick and Michele Torres invested over $400,000 in its development.

Formerly known as the Acoustic, the venue hosted a sold-out show last month featuring jazz musician and turntablist DJ Logic.

Torres told Hearst Connecticut Media that the success of that event encouraged them to expand by offering a lunch menu later this month.

They are also seeking partnerships with local business sponsors for programming, and Uber Eats to provide food delivery.

Additionally, Torres said they are creating a membership program that could launch this fall with rewards for loyal customers, including tickets, merchandise, kids-themed special events and other benefits.