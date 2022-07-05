© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

Park City Music Hall in Bridgeport is seeking to expand and offer more services

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published July 5, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT
Park City Music Hall.jpg
Park City Music Hall
The interior of the Park City Music Hall in Bridgeport.

Plans are in the works to expand the Park City Music Hall, a popular music and entertainment venue in Bridgeport.

The venue opened last fall to fanfare among concertgoers after owners Rick and Michele Torres invested over $400,000 in its development.

Formerly known as the Acoustic, the venue hosted a sold-out show last month featuring jazz musician and turntablist DJ Logic.

Torres told Hearst Connecticut Media that the success of that event encouraged them to expand by offering a lunch menu later this month.

They are also seeking partnerships with local business sponsors for programming, and Uber Eats to provide food delivery.

Additionally, Torres said they are creating a membership program that could launch this fall with rewards for loyal customers, including tickets, merchandise, kids-themed special events and other benefits.

Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and was brought on full time to cover Connecticut news. He is an anchor/reporter at New England Public Media, a journalist with the National Press Club, and a weekend/fill-in news anchor at WTIC News/Talk 1080.
