Fairfield County residents could pay more for water if Aquarion gets a three-year rate hike

Aquarion, Fairfield and Litchfield County’s largest water company, wants to hike rates for residents by more than 25% over the next three years.

The company provides water to dozens of towns in Fairfield and Litchfield counties.

The company filed a request to raise rates last week with the region’s energy regulator.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said his office will scrutinize every aspect of the rate hike request.

He said the last thing residents and businesses need is a double-digit water bill hike.