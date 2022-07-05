© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Fairfield County residents could pay more for water if Aquarion gets a three-year rate hike

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published July 5, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT
water-2296444_1920.jpg
Baudolino
/
Pixabay

Aquarion, Fairfield and Litchfield County’s largest water company, wants to hike rates for residents by more than 25% over the next three years.

The company provides water to dozens of towns in Fairfield and Litchfield counties.

The company filed a request to raise rates last week with the region’s energy regulator.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said his office will scrutinize every aspect of the rate hike request.

He said the last thing residents and businesses need is a double-digit water bill hike.

Tags

Connecticut News Davis DunavinConnecticutFairfield CountyLitchfield CountyConnecticut Water CompanyAquarionUtilitiesWilliam Tong
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin