Lamont invites businesses in states that have banned abortion to to relocate to Connecticut

Companies concerned about the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade should move to Connecticut, Governor Ned Lamont said in a video message.

Connecticut laws protect women’s reproductive rights and are among some of the strongest of any state in the country, he said.

“So this may be a time for you to take a look at Connecticut as a place for you to move your business," Lamont said. "Maybe your employees feel more at home, perhaps you feel more at home and your customers could identify with our values."

Several major corporations have pledged to cover the cost for the employees who seek out-of-state care because they live in states that have banned abortions.

Connecticut enhanced its protection for providers and people from out-of-state seeking abortion services this year in anticipation of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe.