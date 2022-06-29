© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Sikorsky wins $2.3 billion Army contract to make more Black Hawk helicopters

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published June 29, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT
sikorsky.jpg
Douglas Healey
/
AP

The Connecticut-based aircraft maker Sikorsky won a $2.3 billion contract to make more of its Black Hawk helicopters for the U.S. Army.

Under the five-year contract, Sikorsky will make 120 Black Hawks, and it’ll have the option to make more than twice as many for up to $4.4 billion. A Sikorsky executive told Hearst Connecticut Media the contract is a testament to the success of the company’s long-standing partnership with the Army.

Sikorsky said it will deliver the helicopters through 2027.

The company is also working with Boeing as a finalist for a contract to develop a new line of aircraft for the Army.

Tags

Connecticut News ConnecticutDavis DunavinSikorskyU.S. ArmyU.S. Military
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin