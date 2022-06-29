Sikorsky wins $2.3 billion Army contract to make more Black Hawk helicopters

The Connecticut-based aircraft maker Sikorsky won a $2.3 billion contract to make more of its Black Hawk helicopters for the U.S. Army.

Under the five-year contract, Sikorsky will make 120 Black Hawks, and it’ll have the option to make more than twice as many for up to $4.4 billion. A Sikorsky executive told Hearst Connecticut Media the contract is a testament to the success of the company’s long-standing partnership with the Army.

Sikorsky said it will deliver the helicopters through 2027.

The company is also working with Boeing as a finalist for a contract to develop a new line of aircraft for the Army.