© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Connecticut group calls on policy makers to expand benefits for immigrant and refugee families

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published June 28, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT
Capitol2.jpg
Jessica Hill
/
AP

The number of licensed early care and education centers in Connecticut decreased by 12.4% last year, according to a 100-page report released by Connecticut Voices for Children.

Emily Byrne, the group's executive director, said rising costs due to inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic have created a greater demand for state policy makers to expand universal child care benefits.

“It’s expensive for families and yet providers are underpaid,” Byrne said. “It’s essential infrastructure for our economy, but it’s not resourced as such.”

Byrne also said the expansion is critical because immigrant and refugee families have been locked out of public systems and services due to the lack of licensed universal child care centers.

She added that policy makers should work to increase the number of people of color and immigrants who serve as providers.

Tags

Connecticut News Michael LyleConnecticutConnecticut Voices for ChildrenChild CareEarly Childhood Educationimmigrantsrefugees
Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and was brought on full time to cover Connecticut news. He is an anchor/reporter at New England Public Media, a journalist with the National Press Club, and a weekend/fill-in news anchor at WTIC News/Talk 1080.
See stories by Michael Lyle Jr.