Connecticut News

Blumenthal pledges support for Connecticut abortion providers

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published June 28, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT
U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut)
Lauren Victoria Burke
/
AP

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut shows his support for abortion providers as they prepare for an influx of out-of-state patients now that the procedure is restricted or banned in other states.

The providers have been praised for their commitment to accommodate patients travelling from other states.

Their resolve sends a powerful message to states that have stripped women of their freedom to decide when and whether to have children, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, told staff at the New Haven clinic of Planned Parenthood of Southern New England.

“The Supreme Court has said that power should be in the hands of government officials not women, the folks here say you still have care no matter what, Connecticut will continue to be a safe harbor,” he said.

A new Connecticut law that enhances the state’s provider abortion rights and protection takes effect on Friday.

Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
