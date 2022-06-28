Blumenthal pledges support for Connecticut abortion providers

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut shows his support for abortion providers as they prepare for an influx of out-of-state patients now that the procedure is restricted or banned in other states.

The providers have been praised for their commitment to accommodate patients travelling from other states.

Their resolve sends a powerful message to states that have stripped women of their freedom to decide when and whether to have children, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, told staff at the New Haven clinic of Planned Parenthood of Southern New England.

“The Supreme Court has said that power should be in the hands of government officials not women, the folks here say you still have care no matter what, Connecticut will continue to be a safe harbor,” he said.

A new Connecticut law that enhances the state’s provider abortion rights and protection takes effect on Friday.