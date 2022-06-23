© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut cities and towns given guidelines to help deal with incidents of racial tension

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published June 23, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT
image_from_ios_1.jpg
Davis Dunavin
/
WSHU
Protestors block traffic before marching on the Post Road in Fairfield, Connecticut, on June 2, 2020. The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities has provided guidelines to aid cities and towns in responding to racial tensions like those that flared in June 2020.

The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities has provided guidelines to cities and towns to help local officials deal with incidents of racial tension.

The guidelines are based on racial equity recommendations from the U.S. Department of Justice and the National League of Cities.

They are designed to help local leaders and police diffuse incidents of racial tension, said Richard Porth of the Conference. He helped put the document together.

“It's aimed at developing an internal response team — developing a set line of communications with the police chief and law enforcement personnel, prioritizing outreach to families and to victims, engaging with community leaders and finding a way to give regular updates to the entire community,” he said.

The guidelines stress that local officials and the police need to find ways to develop ongoing community partnerships with under-represented residents.

Tags

Connecticut News Racial EquityPolice AccountablityConnecticut Conference of MunicipalitiesConnecticutEbong UdomaRacismCommunity
