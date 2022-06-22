Bridgeport's new veterans housing center will support military service members and their families

The Homes for the Brave Annex in Bridgeport’s Lafayette Circle will work with veterans in returning to productive and meaningful lives after serving in the armed forces.

Vince Santilli, the group’s CEO, said Homes for the Brave will offer programs through its Veterans Service Center for job and affordable housing opportunities.

“We’re out here and we’re visible,” Santilli said. “We’re also front and center. This is for them and it’s our opportunity to serve more veterans and to a greater extent.”

Moses Ortega, a case manager, said the facility will serve veterans who sometimes feel left out after they’ve returned home from their tour of duty.

“A lot of times you get questions, and it's like, 'Thank you for your service,' and then that’s it," Ortega said. “So, when you see our location, it’s, 'Thank you for your service, but this is what we’re doing for you.'”

The nonprofit also provides vocational and educational programs, an emergency food pantry and clinical services for mental health, substance use and health care.