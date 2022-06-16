WWE CEO Vince McMahon is being investigated for an alleged multi-million dollar secret settlement

Vince McMahon, the chief executive officer of Stamford-based World Wrestling Entertainment, is being investigated by the company's board for allegedly agreeing to pay a secret $3 million settlement to a former employee he allegedly had an affair with.

A report from The Wall Street Journal said the separation agreement prevents the unnamed former employee from discussing her relationship with McMahon.

A WWE spokesman told the Journal that the company was cooperating with the investigation and that McMahon’s relationship with the woman was consensual.

WWE ranks as one of the largest employers in Stamford with about 700 employees. They are known for their highly successful sports entertainment shows, such as Wrestlemania, and for the creation of some of the sport’s most famous wrestlers.