Connecticut News

WWE CEO Vince McMahon is being investigated for an alleged multi-million dollar secret settlement

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published June 16, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT
Vince McMahon, the chief executive officer of Stamford-based World Wrestling Entertainment, is being investigated by the company's board for allegedly agreeing to pay a secret $3 million settlement to a former employee he allegedly had an affair with.

A report from The Wall Street Journal said the separation agreement prevents the unnamed former employee from discussing her relationship with McMahon.

A WWE spokesman told the Journal that the company was cooperating with the investigation and that McMahon’s relationship with the woman was consensual.

WWE ranks as one of the largest employers in Stamford with about 700 employees. They are known for their highly successful sports entertainment shows, such as Wrestlemania, and for the creation of some of the sport’s most famous wrestlers.

Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and was brought on full time to cover Connecticut news. He is an anchor/reporter at New England Public Media, a journalist with the National Press Club, and a weekend/fill-in news anchor at WTIC News/Talk 1080.
