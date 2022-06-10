Long Wharf Theatre is ready to debut upcoming season in communities across New Haven

The Long Wharf Theatre became a beacon for well-known productions and performances by actors such as Al Pacino, Steve Martin and Mary McDonnell since it was founded in 1965.

Kit Ingui, managing director of the Long Wharf Theatre, said the non-profit institution is not shutting its doors for good. Rather, it is transitioning to a new model of presenting works across New Haven.

“We will be everywhere,” Ingui said. “You will see us throughout the community of New Haven. We are definitely not closing.”

Ingui said the theater’s theme for the 2022-23 season, “Everywhere for Everyone,” speaks to their efforts to expand its work into communities across the city.

“We want to examine, what is the piece of theater that we want to create?” she said. “Also, what is the story that artists want to tell, and where is the right venue for that story to be told to impact the right community, so we ensure that we are creating theater for everyone?”

Long Wharf will host three acts to celebrate its history. The first will take place in August, and includes a performance about jazz pianist Jelly Roll Morton titled "Jelly’s Last Jam."

The second in September will begin with a farewell parade at the theatre’s Sargent Drive location along with a virtual performance of the New Haven Play Project, which shares stories of Muslim Americans and their contributions to communities across Connecticut.

The third in the spring of 2023 includes a benefit reading of the first play Long Wharf produced in 1965, "The Crucible," at Southern Connecticut State University.

Ingui said more details on the locations of future shows will be announced later that spring.

Tickets for the three acts will be available in the coming weeks and can be purchased online.