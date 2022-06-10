Blumenthal sees progress in gun violence prevention negotiations with Republicans

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said he’s making progress in negotiations with his Republican colleagues on gun violence prevention legislation.

Blumenthal is in talks with Republicans on a federal red flag law. It would provide states incentives to take action to remove guns from people believed to be at risk to themselves and others.

“I’m very clear-eyed about the difficulties that remain and about the history of past talks on gun violence," Blumenthal said. "But never before have this many Republicans come to the table."

Blumenthal spoke at a meeting about school security with Connecticut educators and state officials.

"Any deal would need 60 votes to pass in the U.S. Senate," he said. "They might get there in the coming weeks."

“We are continuing to make progress, and we’ll actually reach a draft that can muster 60 votes. That's the key.”