Connecticut Republicans seek a special legislative session to review proposal on tax breaks

Connecticut Republican leaders unveiled a package of bills they say will help make Connecticut more affordable for working and middle class families.

It includes millions in additional state tax relief, a suspension of the diesel and meals taxes, a repeal of the new state truck tax and a sales tax reduction.

House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora said the proposal is necessary since energy and fuel costs are set to increase on July 1.

“We believe that this safety net needs to be expanded at least temporarily to give people the relief that they need in the state of Connecticut," Candelora said, speaking outside the state Capitol in Hartford.

Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly said Connecticut can afford to provide relief to residents who are frustrated with a spike in gasoline and grocery prices.

“When the government is in largess, it needs to go back to the middle and low income families that are having difficulty making ends meet,” Kelly said. “They are feeling the pain and struggling while the government is swimming in cash.”

Democratic legislative leaders were critical of the GOP’s plan. They said the proposal is not only short-sighted, but it will slash $750 million in debt payments that will not only cost taxpayers this year, but will saddle them with millions in payments each year for the next 25 years.

The announcement comes on the same day Democratic Governor Ned Lamont launched a campaign ad touting his administration's recent tax-cutting measures.

Republicans said they are planning to spread their message by holding rallies across the state in the coming weeks.