© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Lamont signs several bills aimed to support children’s mental health

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published June 2, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT
Lamont Child Health Legislation.jpg
Michael Lyle, Jr.
/
WSHU
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont signs three children's mental health bills into state law at the state Capitol in Hartford on June 1.

Connecticut Democrats joined Governor Ned Lamont at the state Capitol in Hartford on Wednesday for the bill signing of three children’s mental health measures into law.

The legislation will increase resources for medical and school-based aid in Connecticut.

Lamont said school districts across the state will soon benefit from the bill.

“That’s what I love about this bill,” Lamont said. “It says we’re going to add 36 more districts. We’re going to have school-based health clinics starting with mental health, making easy access.”

State Representative Liz Linehan, who also serves as the co-chair of the state Committee on Children, said parents of children suffering from mental health issues should see the bill as a way for them to get more involved.

“It’s still a call to action,” Linehan said. “That call to action is that we need children who are suffering in silence to know that the adults in their lives agree, that they are going to get them the help and that it is okay.”

The laws, which go into effect immediately, will also expand the hiring of social workers in pediatric offices and the recruiting and retaining of health care workers.

Tags

Connecticut News Ned LamontConnecticut Department of EducationMental healthChildren and YouthConnecticutMichael LyleHealth Care Workers
Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and was brought on full time to cover Connecticut news. He is an anchor/reporter at New England Public Media, a journalist with the National Press Club, and a weekend/fill-in news anchor at WTIC News/Talk 1080.
See stories by Michael Lyle Jr.