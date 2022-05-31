Sen. Murphy says he will work 'every minute of every day' to sway Congress on gun control

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut, who is leading Democrats’ push for gun control legislation, said he’s hearing more interest after reaching out to Senate Republicans over the weekend.

He said lawmakers on both sides are talking about supplementing gun control legislation with support for mental health and school security.

“I have had the football pulled out from under me enough times before in these negotiations to be realistic," Murphy said. "But we are going to work every single minute of every single day to get enough of our Republican colleagues to yes. I hope they are moved by what they have witnessed in the way the rest of this country has been moved.”

Murphy was also part of a failed push by Democrats to change gun laws after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting nearly ten years ago.

