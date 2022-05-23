© 2022 WSHU
A five-year plan seeks to reduce marine debris in Long Island Sound

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published May 23, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT
Long Island Sound Connecticut Coast
Joelle Cyr
/
WSHU

Environmental agencies in Connecticut and New York have a five-year plan — through 2027 — to deal with marine debris in Long Island Sound.

Marine debris could come from boats, from the shore, or from rivers and streams.

It could be anything from litter and discarded fishing gear to microplastics — tiny plastic pieces that wash out to sea and are especially dangerous to wildlife.

The plan includes dozens of steps, including cleanup programs, trash cans at beaches and outreach to fishing and aquaculture businesses.

It’s run by the Connecticut and New York Sea Grant programs with help from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

