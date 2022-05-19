Connecticut families can soon apply for state-issued child tax rebate

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont announced that parents can soon apply for a one-time child tax rebate from the state.

It was created under the fiscal year 2023 budget adjustment bill that Lamont signed into law earlier this month. Lamont called it a boon for families dealing with inflation.

“With the struggles people are having right now along with the cost of raising a kid in this day and age, that’s what it’s meant to be,” said Lamont, during a visit to the Hartford Region YWCA. “It’s to give a life line to people who need a little extra help.”

Eligible households will be provided $250 per child for up to three children. Single filers will receive the full benefits if they made $100,000 or less, while married filers will qualify at $200,000 or less.

“Every little bit helps,” said Adrienne Cochrane, CEO for the YWCA Hartford Region. “People may say, 'well it’s $250, and it goes up to $750.' But that’s a lot of money to families that are struggling just to make ends meet.”

Families can begin applying for the rebate on June 1 through the state Revenue Services Department website.

Residents must have claimed at least one minor dependent child on their 2021 tax returns to qualify.

Approved applicants can expect to receive rebate checks in late August.

