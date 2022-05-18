Dozens of patients are suing Yale fertility clinic after a nurse stole their painkillers

Dozens of women have sued a Yale fertility clinic after a nurse swapped out their painkillers. The women say they underwent painful treatment as a result.

The former nurse took fentanyl from the clinic’s vials for her own use, and replaced it with a saline solution to hide the theft. She pled guilty last year and was sentenced to four weekends of prison, plus home confinement and supervised release.

Hearst Connecticut Media reports that the complaint suggests the crime had been taking place for years.

Fifty-nine women are now part of the lawsuit. They say they went through painful fertility procedures as a result of the theft, and that the clinic ignored their complaints.