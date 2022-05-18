© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Dozens of patients are suing Yale fertility clinic after a nurse stole their painkillers

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published May 18, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT
fentanyl_aptomgannam_160522.jpg
Tom Gannam
/
AP

Dozens of women have sued a Yale fertility clinic after a nurse swapped out their painkillers. The women say they underwent painful treatment as a result.

The former nurse took fentanyl from the clinic’s vials for her own use, and replaced it with a saline solution to hide the theft. She pled guilty last year and was sentenced to four weekends of prison, plus home confinement and supervised release.

Hearst Connecticut Media reports that the complaint suggests the crime had been taking place for years.

Fifty-nine women are now part of the lawsuit. They say they went through painful fertility procedures as a result of the theft, and that the clinic ignored their complaints.

Tags

Connecticut News yaleFentanylConnecticutDavis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin