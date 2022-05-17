15 Connecticut museums will use grant money to update their exhibit spaces

Fifteen history museums in Connecticut received $3,000 each to upgrade their facilities and storage areas through a statewide grant program called, “ Museum Makeover .”

The program will help connect these facilities with resources from museum directors and a team of 11 professionals called “traveling curators” who have worked with cultural heritage organizations throughout the state. Recipients receive two free visits from the curators, who will come up with ways to improve visitor experience and renovate exhibit space.

The recipients will also receive a free consultation with a marketing professional. They will give advice on how they can advance the renovations completed through the program.

A recipient of the program, the Trumbull Historical Society, wants to update its permanent exhibit with stories from Indigenous and enslaved people.

The money was awarded through an initiative at the Connecticut State Library, the Conservation ConneCTion , and a partnership with the Connecticut League of History Organizations .

Applications for the next round of grants for the “Museum Makeover” will be available in October and awards will be announced early next year.