Democrats endorse Lamont for second term creating a rematch against Stefanowski for governor

Connecticut Democratic Governor Ned Lamont and his Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski are poised for a rematch of their 2018 gubernatorial race. Both men won the approval of party insiders over the weekend.

About 97% of the delegates at the state Republican Party convention at Foxwoods Resort endorsed Stefanowski on Friday night. The endorsement has given his campaign the momentum to unseat Lamont, he said.

“After four years of a Democratically controlled legislature, Connecticut is a definition of a failed state,” Stefanowski said.

At their convention at the Xfinity Theater in Hartford, the Democrats unanimously endorsed Lamont.

“Look where we were four years ago, look where we are today. Now we are talking about tax cuts. Now we are talking about speeding up transportation. Three years of a surplus. I’m happy to talk about the last four years, and the next four years,” Lamont said, immediately responding to Stefanowski.

Both parties also endorsed candidates for Secretary of the State, Treasurer and other federal and statewide offices. The primary elections for both parties are to be held in August.

U.S. Senate

Democrats also endorsed U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal to run for a third-term. The Republicans endorsed former state house minority leader Themis Klarides to challenge him.

But the two candidates Klarides defeated, Leora Levy, a conservative from Greenwich and the state's Republican National Committeewoman, and Peter Lumaj, a conservative and attorney from Fairfield, garnered enough delegate support to face off against Klarides in a three-way challenge.

Lieutenant governor, secretary of the state, treasurer

The GOP endorsed state Representative Laura Devlin of Fairfield, for lieutenant governor to face off against incumbent Democrat Susan Bysiewicz; state Representative Harry Arora of Greenwich, for the open seat for state treasurer; and Norwalk lawyer Jessica Kordas for state attorney general.

On the Democratic side, delegates endorsed incumbent William Tong for another term as state attorney general. State Representative Sean Scanlon of Guilford was unopposed to run for state comptroller.

For treasurer, the endorsed candidate Erick Russell, a former vice chairperson of the Connecticut Democrats, will primary Dita Bhargava of Greenwich, a chief operating officer at an investment firm, and Karen Dubois-Walton, executive director of the Housing Authority of the City of New Haven.

For secretary of the state, Democrats endorsed state Representative Stephanie Thomas of Norwalk will face off against state Representative Hilda Santiago of Meriden and state Senator Matt Lesser of Middletown, who garnered enough delegate support to challenge her.