People may travel to Connecticut for abortions — but having enough providers could be a bottleneck

Connecticut is preparing for a possible influx of people from out of state seeking abortions. This comes after a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion leaked on Monday appears to overturn the landmark Roe vs. Wade case legalizing abortion.

Governor Ned Lamont signed into law Thursday a measure that expands access to abortions by allowing nurses, midwives and physician assistants to perform the procedure.

“You've heard a lot about what's coming out of the Supreme Court and a preliminary ruling that looks like they may be on the edge of ending a woman's right to choose and ending Roe v. Wade. That's not going to happen in the state of Connecticut, not as long as I'm here,” Lamont said in a statement. “No politicians are going to get between you and your doctor. You make the choice.”

Gretchen Raffa, the vice president of public policy, advocacy and organizing at Planned Parenthood of Southern New England, said she expects medical clinics that perform abortions in Connecticut to see increased traffic if other states ban the procedure.

“People that become pregnant that need to access abortion and have the resources to travel will be able to do that,” Raffa said. “And then there are other people that won’t have those resources that will be forced to carry a pregnancy against their will.”

Liz Gustafson, the state director of NARAL Pro-Choice Connecticut, said medical professionals are prepared to provide abortions to anyone who is eligible.