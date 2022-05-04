© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

Mother pleads for 'justice' as Connecticut trooper who shot her son is arraigned in superior court

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published May 4, 2022 at 9:30 AM EDT
Legal_Gavel_(27571702173).jpg
Blogtrepreneur
/
Wikimedia Commons

On Tuesday, a Connecticut state trooper was arraigned in Milford Superior Court on manslaughter charges in the fatal shooting of a Black teenager two years ago.

The family of 19-year-old Mubarak Soulemane joined local civil rights leader Kevin McCall in calling for the conviction of Trooper Brian North.

North shot and killed Soulemane after a car chase that stretched from Norwalk into West Haven on January 15, 2020.

State Police said North fired several rounds into the vehicle when it appeared Soulemane was reaching for something. An investigation later showed that Soulemane was carrying a knife.

After the arraignment, Soulemane’s mother, Omo Mohammed spoke briefly outside the courthouse.

“I hope justice will be served ... To convict Brian North to go to jail … To convict Brian North for being a criminal for killing my son ... I hope justice will be served,” Mohammed said.

Several police officers also rallied outside the courthouse in support of North. McCall said their appearance was a way to intimidate the family.

“How in the world you can give your condolences to this family, but yet you would try to intimidate them … But they will not be intimidated,” McCall said.

North was arrested last month after the state Inspector General found the shooting was not justified. He is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the case. Neither North nor his lawyer commented when leaving the courthouse.

His next court appearance is set for June 2.

Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and was brought on full time to cover Connecticut news. He is an anchor/reporter at New England Public Media, a journalist with the National Press Club, and a weekend/fill-in news anchor at WTIC News/Talk 1080.
