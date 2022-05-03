Connecticut House approves a $24.2 billion state budget

The Connecticut House of Representatives has approved a $24.2 billion state budget. It passed on a 95 to 52 party line vote shortly after midnight this morning. Republicans did not support the bill. They wanted more tax cuts.

The 2023 fiscal year budget adjustments contain $600 million in new tax cuts. That includes a $250 per child tax credit that Democrats say is the largest for Connecticut families since the state income tax was introduced in 1991. Sean Scanlon, the House chair of the Finance Committee, said that’s historic.

“There will be 600,000 children in Connecticut whose parents will get a check in the mail for at least $250. But if you are the average middle-class family that’s out there in Meriden, Connecticut, and you’ve got three kids, you are going to get a $750 check this fall,” Scanlon said.

The budget spends $120 million on the new child tax credit. There’s also $100 million for a state cap on municipal car taxes, and $40 million to eliminate a state tax on pensions and retirement income. And the gasoline tax holiday will continue until December 1.

The bill now goes to the Senate.