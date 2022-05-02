Connecticut lawmakers likely to consider legislative pay raises

Before the Connecticut legislative session adjourns on Wednesday, lawmakers are likely to consider a bill that would raise their pay.

There’s a growing consensus among lawmakers that it’s time to raise their annual base pay, which was last done in 2001. At that time it was set at $28,000. The proposal is to raise the base pay to between $37,000 and $42,000, said Speaker Matt Ritter.

“And then tie it to what the minimum wage is, which is some sort of inflationary index. So that we won’t have to do it again. At the same time, we look to the constitutionals as well. I think that there is a case to be made that what the Attorney General makes compared to a superior court judge does not make much sense,” he said.

Money for the raises has been allocated in the state budget. But a separate bill would have to be passed to implement the raises.

If the bill passes, the raises would take effect in January. That's when the winners of November’s election would assume office.