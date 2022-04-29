Families of Sandy Hook victims accuse Alex Jones of evading upcoming trial with bankruptcy filings

Several parents of children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have accused conspiracy theorist Alex Jones of using his bankruptcy filing to avoid a jury trial.

Jones filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this month after the Infowars host lost defamation lawsuits over his comments that the 2012 school shooting in Newtown was a hoax.

Attorneys of four Sandy Hook parents filed a motion in federal court to have Jones’ bankruptcy filings dismissed.

They say the filings were made so Jones could evade the upcoming trials and avoid rightfully paying the families what they’re owed.

Jones was fined $75,000 last month for failing to appear for a deposition in a defamation case. A judge later returned the money because Jones eventually showed up .

Court papers show that Jones has spent $10 million in legal fees and lost $20 million in product sales because of the defamation cases he’s facing in both Connecticut and Texas.