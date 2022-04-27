West Haven's mayor refuses to step down despite angry protests from residents

The mayor of West Haven is facing repeated calls to resign after an audit found the city improperly spent federal COVID-19 relief funds.

Nancy Rossi told a crowd of frustrated residents at a City Hall meeting on Monday that she will not resign today or any day.

The meeting came just two months after State Representative Michael DiMassa, a Democrat who was selected to oversee the pandemic funding, was arrested in October and charged with stealing more than half of those funds for personal use.

Former Mayor Ed O’Brien, a Democrat who Rossi defeated in her first campaign for the office in 2017, also said she should step down.

Governor Ned Lamont will decide next month on whether West Haven should be placed under the highest level of state oversight by the Municipal Accountability Review Board.