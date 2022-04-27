© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

Bill requiring police to contact family of a deceased member set for vote in Connecticut Legislature

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published April 27, 2022 at 9:41 AM EDT
Bridgeport Police Department
Bridgeport Police Department
/
Facebook

Connecticut legislators have advanced a bill that would require police to contact the family of a person who has died within 24 hours.

The state Public Safety and Security Committee voted 13-10 on the bill. It was created following two separate, high-profile cases in Bridgeport last year in which police did not quickly notify the families of 23-year-old Lauren Smith-Field and 53-year-old Brenda Lee Rawls, both of whom are Black.

The bill also allows the state inspector general to conduct investigations if police do not make a documented effort to notify families in a timely fashion.

Several Republican officials voted against the measure over the inspector general’s role.

It now goes to the House for a vote before the current legislative session wraps up on May 4.

Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and was brought on full time to cover Connecticut news. He is an anchor/reporter at New England Public Media, a journalist with the National Press Club, and a weekend/fill-in news anchor at WTIC News/Talk 1080.
