Former Connecticut Dunkin' employee charges store operator with unfair labor practices

The operator of a Dunkin’ Donuts at a Greenwich, Connecticut, service plaza is facing unfair labor practice charges from a former employee.

According to the New Haven Register, Elva Salazar alleges it was anti-union discrimination that led to her being let go after three years on the job. She said last month that managers saw her talking with representatives from Service Employees International Union 32BJ in the plaza’s parking lot.

That’s the same union that helped McDonald’s service plaza employees from Darien and Fairfield win their lawsuit against Mitchell Enterprises LLC over unfair wages.

After that meeting, Salazar said Applegreen, the operator of the Merritt Parkway Dunkin’ Donuts, cut her weekly hours from 25 to 30 a week, to just eight hours a week. She also claims to have been reprimanded for what she calls “minor shortcomings” while on the job.

Salazar was fired on her first shift after speaking in Hartford in support of the Fair Work Week bill, which would require hourly-wage employees be compensated for shifts canceled within a week of being scheduled.

Applegreen has not yet responded to a request for comment.