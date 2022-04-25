Sen. Chris Murphy says the U.S. government should stand up for LGBTQ kids

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut says the federal government should stand up to states that have passed new laws he says target LGBTQ children.

Murphy referred to recent legislation in Republican-leaning states like Texas and Florida — like the Florida law nicknamed Don’t Say Gay by opponents. Murphy called them a coordinated attack on LGBTQ children.

“It is just incredibly disturbing as a parent to watch these adults with power decide to use their power to bully these kids, to make this country think that they are different in a way that threatens the rest of us,” he said.

Murphy said the Biden administration should help parents file grievances against schools if their children are being discriminated against. And he called on Congress to pass laws to curb anti-LGBTQ bullying.