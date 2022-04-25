Sandy Hook victim families push for Alex Jones's bankruptcy claim to be thrown out of court

Families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting want conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s bankruptcy claim thrown out of court. The claim has also drawn scrutiny from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The federal U.S. Trustee Program, which oversees bankruptcy claims, said the cases may be an abuse of the bankruptcy system. The families say Jones filed bankruptcy to delay trials against him in Connecticut and Texas, where he lives.

Jones claimed the shooting was a hoax on his online show Infowars. The families won defamation suits by default against Jones last year. Trials are being set for how much he should pay in damages. In court filings, Infowars listed its assets as less than $50,000 and its liabilities from $1 to $10 million.

Jones now says the shooting did happen.