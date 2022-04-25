Educational advocates rally at Connecticut Capitol to open Danbury charter school

A Connecticut Latino group has urged state lawmakers to open a charter school in Danbury. The school district made a controversial decision last month to postpone its opening to the fall of 2023.

The charter school’s original plans to open would have allowed students to attend for the next academic year.

Sandra Ferreira, with Latinos for Educational Advocacy and Diversity, known as LEAD, said parents who seek equity in schooling need to have their voices heard.

“The community has come to us and they have testified. They have written op-eds. We’ve done thousands and thousands of ways that we can reach all of our state legislatures so they see that it's the community that wants it,” Ferriera said.

The addition of the school is part of the Open Choice initiative, which has roots to programs from the 1960s during the Civil Rights movement. It became a statewide program in 1997 with expansions to other cities, such as Bridgeport and New Haven.

State Representative Bob Godfrey, a Danbury Democrat, claimed nearby districts discriminated against the city by rejecting or not voting on plans to participate in the program. Districts said they cannot afford to commit to the program without financial assistance from the state.

Lucas Pimental, with LEAD, joined Godfrey at a rally at the state Capitol to pressure the state General Assembly.

“We are not going to give up on our school that started this … And we will be here today, tomorrow and as long as it takes. Four people are not going to deny us what we’ve fought so hard to get,” Pimental said.

LEAD plans to rally and march in Danbury on Sunday, May 1, in the final days of the legislative session, which ends May 5.