Connecticut News

Connecticut House approves contract deal with bonuses for state employee unions

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published April 21, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT
The Connecticut state Capitol building in Hartford.
Lil Keller
/
WSHU Public Radio
The Connecticut state Capitol building in Hartford.

The Connecticut House of Representatives has voted to approve a $1.9 billion state employee union contract. It passed on a party line vote of 104 to 44.

The three year contract negotiated by Governor Ned Lamont includes a $3,500 one time bonus and a 2.5% general wage hike for each of the three years.

Democrats were led in the floor debate by state Representative Mike D’Agostino, chair of the state General Law Committee. The contract is already helping slow down retirements from state service, he said.

“We were looking at about 10,000 on July 1. We are now on pace to about 5,500 or so. So we’ve seen people stay to get those payments. The governor was right on that,” said D’Agostino.

The GOP had argued that the bonuses and wage increases would not prevent the retirement wave.

The agreement now goes to the Senate for approval.

Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
