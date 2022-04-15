UConn Hartford hosts workshop to address racial discrimination

The University of Connecticut’s Hartford campus held a two-day workshop to examine the issues of anti-racism and diversity in the capital city.

School officials said the campus is located in a community that consists mainly of black and Latino residents. And that was a key factor in holding the workshop there.

Doctor Kerri Raissan of the UConn School of Public Policy said the workshop offered a vital opportunity to talk about the problems with racial discrimination.

“I think it’s really important that we’re coming together as a community not just to discuss but to also reflect on how these issues impact our work and impact our students,” said Raissan.

The panel also featured graduate students sharing their research on ways people can build stronger relationships within the greater Hartford community.