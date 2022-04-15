© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

Bruce Museum in Greenwich accepts largest art donation in its history

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published April 15, 2022 at 8:25 AM EDT
GreenwichCTBruceMuseumEntrance09212007.jpeg
Noroton
/
Wikimedia Commons
The Bruce Museum of Arts and Sciences in Greenwich, Connecticut

An art museum in Greenwich, Connecticut, said it’s been promised what it calls an unprecedented private collection of paintings, sculptures and other art.

An anonymous Greenwich couple gave the Bruce Museum more than 70 works. They include paintings by Pablo Picasso, Mary Cassatt, Winslow Homer, Edward Hopper and Andrew Wyeth. Among them is Hopper’s final painting, called Two Comedians. There are also drawings, watercolors, photos and sculptures.

The Bruce Museum said it’s the largest gift of art in its 112-year history. The museum is undergoing a $60 million renovation and expansion that will double its size. A new wing is set to open next year.

The Bruce Museum has been a recent underwriter of WSHU Public Radio.

Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
