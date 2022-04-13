Plans are underway to restore a sand bar in Bridgeport near Long Island Sound

Officials from Bridgeport and Fairfield are joining forces with environmentalists to rehabilitate the Ash Creek Sand Bar near the Long Island Sound shoreline.

Harsh weather conditions in previous years have caused erosion for much of the land, which is located in Bridgeport’s Black Rock neighborhood.

Bridgeport Parks Director Steve Hladun said they’re conducting an interim study that involves adding beach grass to help stop the erosion.

“These 42,000 beach grass, once it fills in, you’ll have that kind of pallet and backdrop of a healthy dune system,” said Hladun. “That’s really what we’re hoping for.”

Mayor Joe Ganim said the city is teaming up with Fairfield to help calm community members’ concerns that the land’s current state would be unable to withstand severe weather slamming the shoreline.

“The Black Rock community is very neighborhood-oriented,” said Ganim. “I always think that if the local government can get behind neighborhood groups, you can really get good things to happen in all of our neighborhoods, and that’s what’s happening here.”

Ganim also said that, once finished, the sand bar will have a positive impact for both the city and surrounding areas.